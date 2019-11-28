GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2909
- YouGov MRP poll projects that Tories would get an advantage of 68 seats.
- GBP/USD losing momentum upward, but closing above 1.2900.
The GBP/USD pair gapped higher during Asian trading hours, trading as high as 1.2950. Pound’s strength was triggered by the YouGov MRP poll, which projects that Tories would get an advantage 68 seats in the upcoming December election. The same survey shows that Labours are on track for 211 seats. However, Conservative’s advantage has been shrinking these last couple of weeks, and if the trend continues, it could lead to a hung Parliament. The pair retreated ahead of London’s close, falling to 1.2898, to settle a handful of pips above the 1.2900 figure.
The UK released the November Nationwide Housing Price Index, which was up by 0.5% MoM and by 0.8% YoY, beating the market’s expectations. This Friday, the UK will release the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, seen at -14 in November, unchanged when compared to the previous month. Later in the day, the kingdom will release October Mortgage Approvals and Money data.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
Now trading a few pips above 1.2900, the GBP/USD pair retains its positive stance, set to close the day above 1.299 for the first time in over a week. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA has lost upward strength, all of them within a tight range, suggesting that the positive momentum may ease in the upcoming sessions. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, advancing just modestly into positive ground, keeping the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.2880 1.2840 1.2810
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.2990
