GBP/USD Current price: 1.3740

The UK keeps ramping up its coronavirus immunization campaign.

The UK will publish the January BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, foreseen rising 6%.

GBP/USD quickly bounced from intraday lows, bulls eager to buy on dips.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3679 but managed to bounce and post modest daily gains, holding near this year’s high at 1.3758. Majors moved alongside US Treasury yields, which were behind rising and falling intraday dollar’s demand. The UK currency remains among the best performers against the greenback, supported by the latest BOE’s monetary policy decision, as the central bank poured cold water on negative rates.

The kingdom is also advantaging its major peers in the coronavirus front. So far, the country has vaccinated with at least one shot roughly 17% of its population, almost doubling the US figure. Additionally, the number of new daily contagions keeps decreasing. Early on Tuesday, the UK will publish the January BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, seen raising 6% after adding 4.8% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has room to extend its advance but keeps lacking momentum as per trading within familiar levels for a third consecutive week. In the 4-hour chart, the pair bounced from around its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter gaining strength above the longer one, which skews the risk to the upside. The Momentum indicator retreats sharply within positive levels but falls short of suggesting an upcoming slide as the price remains near daily highs. The RSI indicator consolidates around 59, retaining daily gains and also leaning the scale to the upside.

Support levels: 1.3715 1.3660 1.3620

Resistance levels: 1.3760 1.3805 1.3850