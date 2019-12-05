GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3155

One week ahead of elections, Tories’ advantage stabilized at 10 points.

UK PM Johnson promised to deliver Brexit in 100 days if he gets elected.

GBP/USD bullish and about to challenge May’s high at 1.3176.

The GBP/USD pair has extended its advance, trading a couple of pips below its May monthly high at 1.3176. The Sterling rallied on news indicating that Tories retain the lead over Labour ahead of the December 12 general election. According to the latest polls, Conservatives’ advantage seems to have stabilized at 10 points, significant enough for PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through the Parliament. Johnson has promised he will pass his deal within 100 days if he wins the election. He also pledged to deliver a budget within the same period. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer this Thursday, and it will remain scarce at the end of the week, as it will only publish the November Halifax Price Index this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.3150 region, retaining its bullish stance according to intraday technical readings. The mentioned May high is the immediate resistance, and large stops are suspected above it. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA is barely gaining traction upward. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold near weekly highs, with the RSI currently at 73, with moderate strength yet anyway skewing the risk toward the upside.

Support levels: 1.3120 1.3085 1.3040

Resistance levels: 1.3175 1.3220 1.3260