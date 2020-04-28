GBP/USD Current price: 1.2435
- UK CBI Distributive Trends Survey on realized sales, which plunged to -55% in April.
- The lockdown in the UK will likely extend beyond May 7.
- GBP/USD retains its neutral stance in the short-term.
The Pound temporarily benefited from the dollar’s weakness, resulting in the pair surpassing the 1.2500 figure during London trading hours, although it was unable to hold on to gains, and settled once again in the 1.2430 price zone. The UK released the CBI Distributive Trends Survey on realized sales, which plunged to -55% in April, much worse than the -40% expected.
Meanwhile, the government announced it would review social distancing measures by May 7, although it’s clear that authorities are reluctant to ease measures too early, particularly considering that the latest update indicates that 552 people lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the short-term. Daily basis, it has set a higher high and a higher low for a second consecutive day, which skews the risk to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, a horizontal 100 SMA has provided intraday support around 1.2425 throughout the day, while the 20 SMA advances just modestly below it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold directionless within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.2425 1.2390 1.2355
Resistance levels: 1.2465 1.2500 1.2545
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
