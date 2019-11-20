GBP/USD Forecast: Clinging to critical support after Corbyn's confident performance

GBP/USD has been retreating after Corbyn performed well in the debate.

New opinion polls, trade developments, and the Fed's minutes are set to move markets.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to a critical confluence supporting the pair.

The debate between Britain's leaders has certainly been entertaining – as the audience laughed out at both men – but not that amusing for pound bulls.

A snap YouGov poll has shown that the televised encounter between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ended in a draw. The opposition leader criticized the PM for the state of the National Health Service (NHS) while the Conservative hit hard at Labour's convoluted Brexit approach. The crowd's laughter seemed to agree with Johnson, while the same audience giggled at the PM's insistence that truth matters.

Political analysts see this result as a loss for the Johnson, who is in the lead in the polls and is now on equal footing with his rival – at least in the debate. Moreover, 59% think Johnson did well against 67% who think Corbyn had a good performance – a detail released only later and adds to the sense that Corbyn gained ground.

Investors would like to see an outright majority for Johnson's Conservatives – an outcome that would enable them to ratify the Brexit accord and enact more business-friendly policies. Markets fear Corbyn's hard-left ideas such as nationalizing broadband.

Poll trackers continue showing a double-digit lead for the Tories over Labour, and new, post-debate surveys may rock markets today. Any sway toward the left may weigh on the pound, while a solid Tory majority may send sterling higher.

Hong-Kong, trade wars, and the Fed

The US Senate unanimously approved a bill that supports protesters in Hong Kong and curbs the city-state's special status. While President Donald Trump has yet to sign it into law, China has summoned the US ambassador in Beijing and expressed anger at the Senate's stance.

The row may weigh on trade talks between the world's largest economies that are already struggling amid disagreement on the removal of tariffs. Stock markets are under pressure and the greenback is gaining some ground. However, worsening relations may push the central bank to cut rates, thus eventually sending the greenback lower.

The Federal Reserve releases its meeting minutes from the October meeting, where the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. The document may shed light on the dove-hawk divide and provide hints for the next policy moves.

See FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

Overall, British political developments are likely to dominate trading today.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is at critical crossroads. The 1.2885 level is the confluence of the daily low, the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, and the uptrend support line that has been accompanying sterling in the past two weeks.

Break or bounce? That is the critical question for GBP/USD, and bulls are still in the lead. The currency pair continues benefiting from upside momentum and trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Below 1.2885, the next support line is at 1.2820, which held the pair up last week. The November low of 1.2760 is next down the line, and it is followed by 1.2705 and 1.2655.

Resistance awaits at 1.2950, which served as support in recent days and was resistance in October. 1.2985 is November's high, and 1.3013 is October's peak.