GBP/USD Current price: 1.3341
- Brexit talks continue without progress as the clock ticks towards December 31.
- The November UK Manufacturing PMI is expected to be confirmed at 55.2.
- GBP/USD is technically neutral, waiting for some Brexit clarity.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, ending the first day of the week with modest gains around 1.3340. The lack of progress on Brexit is affecting the bull’s determination, as the clock keeps ticking towards December 31 without any progress. This Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that a trade deal between the UK and the EU would likely fail if there’s no agreement on fisheries, saying that is a more difficult issue than a level playing field. Meanwhile, the European Commission spokesperson said that whether there is a Brexit deal or not, people and businesses need to be prepared as things will change.
This Tuesday, Markit will publish the final reading of the November UK Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 55.2.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is neutral, according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s stuck around a flat 20 SMA while above a bullish 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator is crossing its midline into positive levels, while the RSI indicator is flat around 54. Speculative interest is on hold ahead of some Brexit clarity, with the pair expected to remain range-bound.
Support levels: 1.3320 1.3285 1.3240
Resistance levels: 1.3410 1.3460 1.3495
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bounces off one-week low on Powell-Mnuchin comments, eyes RBA
AUD/USD probes pullback from multi-month high ahead of the key data/events. Fed Chair Powell conveys economic worries, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin pushes for stimulus. Risks dwindle amid economic fears, uncertainty over the US covid aid package.
Gold: Wobbles near five-month low below $1,800 as Powell, Mnuchin weigh on risks
Gold prices seesaw around $1,77/78 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since July the previous day before bouncing off $1,764.73. Economic fears, need for stimulus raise bars for the bull’s entry.
EUR/USD retreats after its first attempt to break above 1.2000
EUR/USD trades around 1.1940 after failing to break above the psychological threshold. Bulls retain control and would likely challenge the level once again.
WTI holds $45 as OPEC+ postpones output cut decision to Thursday
WTI keeps recovery moves from $44.51 despite multiple failures to regain $46.00. The oil benchmark dropped to the one week low on the previous day amid the US dollar recovery.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!