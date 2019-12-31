GBP/USD Forecast: Cheerful in the uptrend channel on New Year's Eve

- GBP/USD has been holding onto 1.31 amid end-of-year flows.
- Investors are setting aside fears about Brexit.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing an uptrend channel and potential for more gains.
"Energize!" – the call of Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems relevant to the last day of 2019. GBP/USD is rising in the uptrend channel, but this move can be attributed to dollar weakness more than sterling strength.
Investors are taking profit on greenback gains earlier in the year and are also dumping the safe-haven dollar amid hopes that the US and China will sign the trade agreement imminently. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is reportedly set to travel to Washington to seal the deal.
In the UK, concerns prevail about the future EU-UK relationship. Brexit is due for January 31, but the transition period continues until the end of 2020. If no new trade deal is reached, Britain will fall back to trading with its closest neighbors on default, World Trade Organization terms.
Pound bulls are shrugging this off and maybe encouraged by the plans to raise the minimum wage – a sign of optimism. Sajid Javid, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, plans to lift the living salary in April 2020.
The UK calendar is void of indicators on New Year's Eve, but the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence is of interest late in the day, as well as housing figures.
End-of-year flows are set to trigger further action, thin liquidity conditions may exacerbate that. Erratic moves cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Cable is trading within an uptrend channel in the past few days – a bullish sign. Moreover, it managed to conquer the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart and also enjoys upside momentum.
Resistance awaits at the recent high of 1.3150. Further above, 1.3235 was a resistance line and then a swing low earlier in December. Next, we find 1.3305, 1.3425, and 1.3510, the post-election highs.
Support awaits at 1.3050, a swing low from mid-December. Next, it is followed by 1.3110, a swing high from last week, and then by 1.2985, 1.2950, and 1.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
