GBP/USD Forecast: chances of a rate hike dilute on wages

The GBP/USD pair extended its gains up to 1.3328 a fresh high for the year, but was unable to hold on to gains after the release of the UK employment data. Headline readings surpassed expectations, with unemployment rate down to 4.3% in the three months to July, the lowest in four decades, while in August, the number of unemployed people fell by 2.8K beating expectations of a 0.6K increase. Wages, on the other hand, remained unchanged, with average earnings in the three months to July at 2.1%, widening the gap with inflation and therefore tying BOE's hands when it comes to hike rates.

The pair fell into negative territory, down to the current 1.3270 price zone, and looking poised to extend its decline, at least towards the 1.3220 region, where in the 4 hours chart, the pair has the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, and a strongly bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame begun correcting extreme overbought conditions, further supporting a downward move ahead. A break below the mentioned Fibonacci level should expose 1.3165, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally.

A recovery seems unlikely, but if the pair manages to re-take the 1.3300 level, the rally can extend up to the 1.3345, a relevant weekly high from September 2016.

View live chart of the GBP/USD