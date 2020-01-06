GBP/USD Forecast: Challenging high resistance after USD profit-taking, surprising UK data

GBP/USD has been advancing as the dollar reverses its gains.

Upbeat UK Services PMI is also helping, pushing the pound higher.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing that bulls are improving their positions.

The new year kicked off with a blast – and for change, Brexit has moved away from the driver's seat. The US dollar is paring some of the gains related to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani as traders are taking profits.

The safe-haven greenback previously advanced as fears of war raged. The downward move in the dollar seems like a mere correction, as tensions remain high. Tehran has announced it is abandoning the limits set by the nuclear deal and vowed to revenge Suleimani's death. Saudi oil installations and the passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz may be at risk.

President Donald Trump pledged a "disproportionate response" if Iran hits back and also threatened Iraq with sanctions. In Baghdad – where the killing took place – the parliament called on America to withdraw its troops.

Developments in the Middle East will likely dominate trading. Any further deterioration may trigger fresh dollar demand, while if only remains rhetorical; the greenback may extend its decline.

Beyond the Middle East

The American currency's gains were also hit by the poor ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which dropped to the worst levels since 2009. The industry is struggling all over the world, while PMIs show that services sectors continue enjoying growth – but not in the UK.

The final UK Markit/CIPS Services PMI has come out at 50 points – an improvement to the initial read of 49 – but precisely on the threshold separating expansion from contraction. Brexit uncertainty continues weighing on the economy.

Nevertheless, the better than expected statistic is helping propel the pound higher.

The UK is set to leave the EU at the end of the month, but most arrangements will remain in place until the end of the year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge not to extend the transition period and potentially have no trade deal with the EU is causing concern.

Overall, developments in the Middle East remain in the spotlight, with additional factors also having their say.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar faces fierce resistance at 1.3150, which capped it in the dying days of 2019. Break or bounce?

The currency pair has broken above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages – a positive sign. However, momentum is still pointing to the downside.

Above 1.3150, the round number of 1.32 awaits sterling. Further above, the late December peak of 1.3285 is a significant hurdle, and it is followed by 1.3350.

Support is at 1.3050, which worked as support both in early January and mid-December. Next, 1.3010 was a swing high in late December, followed by 1.2985, a support line from earlier that month. Next, we find 1.2950, which held it down in November.