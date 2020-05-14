GBP/USD Current price: 1.2196

BOE’s Governor Bailey reckon the UK is in a “major downturn.”

Uncertainty about the UK’s reopening keeps investors away from Sterling.

GBP/USD is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2181, its lowest in over a month. Bank of England’s Governor Bailey hit the wires this Thursday, and reckon the UK is in a “major downturn,” and that uncertainty remains high. Late Wednesday, he said that the central bank can help the nation to overcome the extra debt piled during the current coronavirus crisis. The UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Thursday, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.

Meanwhile, the UK remains in lockdown, despite PM Boris Johnson announced a plan to ease it on Sunday. In these last four days, PM Johnson has been trying to clarify whether or not people should return to work, when and how, yet, at the same time, warned about the danger of a second peak. Fears of a second wave of contagion hitting the UK and sending it back to strict lockdown, weigh on the Sterling.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is down for a fourth consecutive day, trading near the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.2172. The short-term picture supports additional declines, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing well below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA heading firmly lower below the larger ones. Furthermore, technical indicators remain near daily lows, with the Momentum maintaining its downward slope and the RSI hovering around 35. Renewed selling interest below the mentioned Fibonacci support should keep the pair under pressure throughout Friday.

Support levels: 1.2170 1.2130 1.2095

Resistance levels: 1.2220 1.2265 1.2310