GBP/USD Current price: 1.3915
- The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels.
- The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday.
- GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.
The GBP/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 1.3900 level, posting a modest intraday advance. The pair seesawed between gains and losses, fluctuating alongside the market’s sentiment but holding on to a limited intraday range amid the absence of a valid catalyst. Market participants await the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, scheduled for August 5. The central bank may warn about the risk of tightening too early, somehow denting demand for the pound in advance.
Data-wise, the UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Tuesday, but over the next 24 hours, Markit will publish the final reading of the country’s July Services PMI, previously estimated at 57.8.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The near-term picture is neutral for GBP/USD. The 4-hour chart shows that, despite an intraday advance, the pair has been unable to settle above a mildly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators hover around their midlines with divergent directional strength, indicating the lack of directional momentum. The pair would need to firm up above 1.3940, the immediate resistance level, to be able to extend its gains.
Support levels: 1.3865 1.3820 1.3770
Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3985 1.3420
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1850 amid souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, down on the day, as Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI have spilled over to Tuesday. The risk-off mood, also backed by rising US covid cases, is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, little changed, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD remains indecisive above $1,800
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,814. On Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair continues to move up and down in a narrow range as investors wait for the next significant catalyst.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: