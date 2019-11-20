Cable recovers post-UK election debate losses and returns above 1.2900.

Technical perspective turns neutral, with 1.3000 as critical resistance.

The British pound has managed to close the day virtually unchanged against the greenback, having recovered from its post-UK election debate lows.

UK PM Boris Johnson and the opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn were head-to-head on the ITV’s political debate. The opposition leader criticized the PM for the state of the National Health Service (NHS) while the Conservative hit hard at Labour's complex Brexit approach. A snap YouGov poll showed that the televised encounter ended in a draw. However, political analysts saw this result as a loss for the PM. Moreover, 59% think Johnson did well against 67% who think Corbyn had a good performance.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

Even though the pound weakened following the debate and hit a low 1.2887, GBP/USD managed to recover the 1.29 mark and established a few pips above that level. The short-term technical picture has turned neutral, as the pair remains unable to break above the 1.3000 significant resistance level while indicators are not giving unequivocal signals. In the daily chart, the picture is a tad more optimistic as indicators remain in positive territory – although losing bullish strength – while the currency pair continues trades above the 20, 50, 100, and 200 SMAs.

The 20-day SMA at 1.2875 is the key support level for the next sessions, while a break below November’s low at 1.2760 could shift the focus to the downside. On the other hand, GBP/USD needs to break above the 1.3000/1.3012 area to pick up momentum and make an approach to the 100-week SMA at 1.3040.

Support levels: 1.2875 1.2830 1.2785

Resistance levels: 1.3012 1.3040 1.3060