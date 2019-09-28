GBP/USD Forecast: Cable could gap lower amid Boris Johnson's triple trubles

PM Johnson is facing a police investigation over alleged favors to American businesswoman.

Former Chancellor Hammond has accused the PM of working for the interests of hedge funds.

Opposition parties may table a vote of no confidence in the new week.

GBP/USD has closed the week with a downfall at 1.2284 – and it may kick off the week with another kick to the downside. Prime minister Boris Johnson – who has returned to parliament with a storm in the past week – faces new issues as his party convenes for its annual conference.

1) Referred to inquiry

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is a police watchdog, has received a formal request to investigate a potential criminal offense. As Mayor of London, Johnson has allegedly taken American businesswoman and former model Jennifer Arcuri on formal trips and allocated funds for her company.

The story, initially revealed by the Times, was pushed down amid the court ruling that sent parliament back to session and the rancorous scenes that followed. Now that an inquiry is on the cards, it may gain traction and weigh on the pound.

2) Accusations of working for hedge-funds

Phillip Hammond, a former colleague of Johnson – and Chancellor of the Exchequer until two months, ago – made this accusation in the Sunday Times:

Johnson is backed by speculators who have bet billions on a hard Brexit – and there is only one option that works for them: a crash-out no-deal that sends the currency tumbling and inflation soaring

MPs from the opposition benches have seized on Hammond's words, calling for an investigation to see if there is a conflict of interest between the interests of Johnson's financial backers and the interests of the country. Conservative ministers and MPs have come out to defend the PM and labeled the former Chancellor's words as a "smear campaign."

On their own, these accusations add to the misery. If Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary, moves forward by looking into these allegations – it will already be the second inquiry facing the PM.

3) Ousting Johnson?

The opposition may also seize on the absence of most Tory members at their annual conference in Manchester and table a Vote of No Confidence (VONC) against the government. As Johnson lacks a majority, such a move has high chances of succeeding.

The trickier part for the opposition is naming a successor – as former Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats will find it hard to support Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – even as a care-taker PM. The hard-left leader enjoys the support of his party and the Scottish National Party – which do not have a majority.

Installing Corbyn at 10 Downing Street may also weigh on the pound – despite Brexit being delayed. If the public sees a PM Corbyn who is less radical than feared, he may win elections and enact policies unfriendly to markets.

However, if Corbyn agrees to step aside and allow veterans from his party such as Margaret Beckett or Harriet Harman to assume to the top roll – GBP/USD may surge. Another candidate is Ken Clarke, former Chancellor of the Exchequer for the Conservatives.

