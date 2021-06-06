The GBP/USD pair has been ranging between 1.4070 and 1.4250 for three weeks in a row, and the daily chart offers a neutral stance. The pair is seesawing around a still bullish 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bullish slopes well below the current level. Technical indicators hover around their midlines without clear directional strength. The pair is also neutral in the near-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that it holds above its moving averages, although the 20 SMA and the 100 SMA converge at around 1.4145, while technical indicators head lower around their midlines, all of which indicate decreasing buying interest.

Data wise, the UK Markit Construction PMI beat expectations in May, jumping to 64.2 from 61.6. On the other hand, US employment data missed expectations, cooling hopes for a more aggressive monetary policy in the country. The kingdom will publish May Halifax Prices on Monday.

The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.4160, little changed on a weekly basis. The pair advanced on Friday amid the broad dollar’s weakness but settled far below the weekly high at 1.4250, also the highest since April 2018. The pound’s strength comes from the UK’s progress in its battle against the pandemic, but concerns about a new strain spreading in the kingdom put a halt to the rally. Nevertheless, its comfortable trading above 1.40 against its American rival. The latter could get a boost from the Federal Reserve if the central bank finally tightens its monetary policy on the back of economic progress.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.