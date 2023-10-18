GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could show interest once 1.2200 is confirmed as support

Share:

GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area on Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the UK held steady at 6.7% in September.

The pair could stretch higher once it confirms 1.2200 as support.

Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook is yet to point to a build up of bullish momentum but additional gains could be seen if the pair starts using 1.2200 as support.

Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 6.7% on a yearly basis in September, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.5%. The annual Core CPI rose 6.1% in the same period, compared to 6.2% increase recorded in August.

Assessing the inflation report, "as we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year," British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said, per Reuters.

Although the latest CPI numbers are not strong enough to cause markets to start pricing in a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike at the November meeting, investors could reassess whether the BoE is done with its tightening cycle and help Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals in the near term.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.11% -0.21% -0.18% -0.31% 0.00% -0.16% -0.18% EUR 0.11% -0.11% -0.06% -0.20% 0.12% -0.08% -0.07% GBP 0.21% 0.10% 0.04% -0.11% 0.22% 0.02% 0.03% CAD 0.18% 0.08% -0.04% -0.17% 0.18% -0.02% -0.01% AUD 0.31% 0.19% 0.11% 0.15% 0.31% 0.12% 0.13% JPY 0.00% -0.10% -0.22% -0.16% -0.30% -0.20% -0.18% NZD 0.18% 0.07% -0.02% 0.02% -0.13% 0.19% 0.01% CHF 0.18% 0.08% -0.03% 0.00% -0.13% 0.18% 0.00% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, Housing Starts and Building Permits data for September will be featured in the US economic docket. High interest rates have been weighing heavily on mortgage demand and a significant contraction in Housing Starts could cause the US Dollar to weaken in the second half of the day.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading in the 1.2190-1.2200 area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, the 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. Once the pair stabilizes above that region and successful defends it at least a couple of times, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2250 (static level) could be seen as the next bullish target before 1.2300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).

If GBP/USD fails to clear 1.2200, sellers could remain interested and cause the pair to retreat 1.2130 (static level) and 1.2100 (psychological level, static level).