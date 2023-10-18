GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could show interest once 1.2200 is confirmed as support

- GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area on Wednesday.
- Annual CPI inflation in the UK held steady at 6.7% in September.
- The pair could stretch higher once it confirms 1.2200 as support.
Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area in the European morning on Wednesday. The technical outlook is yet to point to a build up of bullish momentum but additional gains could be seen if the pair starts using 1.2200 as support.
Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 6.7% on a yearly basis in September, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.5%. The annual Core CPI rose 6.1% in the same period, compared to 6.2% increase recorded in August.
Assessing the inflation report, "as we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year," British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said, per Reuters.
Although the latest CPI numbers are not strong enough to cause markets to start pricing in a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike at the November meeting, investors could reassess whether the BoE is done with its tightening cycle and help Pound Sterling stay resilient against its rivals in the near term.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.21%
|-0.18%
|-0.31%
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|0.21%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.22%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|CAD
|0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.17%
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|0.31%
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|0.31%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|JPY
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|-0.22%
|-0.16%
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|0.19%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|0.18%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the day, Housing Starts and Building Permits data for September will be featured in the US economic docket. High interest rates have been weighing heavily on mortgage demand and a significant contraction in Housing Starts could cause the US Dollar to weaken in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD was last seen trading in the 1.2190-1.2200 area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, the 50-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. Once the pair stabilizes above that region and successful defends it at least a couple of times, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2250 (static level) could be seen as the next bullish target before 1.2300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).
If GBP/USD fails to clear 1.2200, sellers could remain interested and cause the pair to retreat 1.2130 (static level) and 1.2100 (psychological level, static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0520, remains in negative territory
EUR/USD reached a bottom at 1.0523, marking the lowest level in two days, before rebounding towards 1.0550. However, the pair continues to trade in negative territory due to the stronger US Dollar, supported by a decline in Wall Street and higher yields.
GBP/USD consolidates modest daily losses below 1.2175
GBP/USD found support once again above the 1.2130 area and rebounded. However, the recovery was limited by the 1.2175 area. Despite UK inflation data, the pair is currently consolidating with modest daily losses due to the strength of the US Dollar.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
SUI token hits all-time low after facing market manipulation claims
The native token of the Sui blockchain, SUI, touched an all-time low of $0.367 on Wednesday before some recovery. The fall came after fresh allegations of market manipulation surfaced amid a South Korean investigation, accusations that were later denied by the Sui Foundation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Despite big earnings wins, DJIA futures fall on Middle East tensions
DJIA is seeing its futures sink lower early Wednesday as tensions erupted in the Middle East following an explosion at a Gaza hospital that has killed hundreds of Palestinians.