Share:

GBP/USD stabilized above 1.2400 following Wednesday's correction.

The pair could struggle to gather bullish momentum in case mood sours.

Investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US.

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase at around 1.2400 on Thursday after staging a deep downward correction on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical pictures suggests that the bullish bias stays intact.

Soft inflation readings from the UK weighed on Pound Sterling during the European trading hours on Wednesday and the US Dollar found a foothold later in the day after the data showed that Retail Sales declined less than expected in October. In turn, GBP/USD extended its downward correction in the second half of the day.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -1.50% -1.39% -0.66% -1.98% -0.16% -1.64% -1.49% EUR 1.48% 0.12% 0.83% -0.47% 1.31% -0.13% 0.01% GBP 1.37% -0.11% 0.71% -0.58% 1.19% -0.24% -0.11% CAD 0.66% -0.84% -0.72% -1.30% 0.50% -0.95% -0.82% AUD 1.94% 0.47% 0.58% 1.28% 1.78% 0.34% 0.47% JPY 0.17% -1.33% -1.22% -0.50% -1.81% -1.46% -1.32% NZD 1.61% 0.12% 0.24% 0.94% -0.34% 1.44% 0.13% CHF 1.48% -0.01% 0.10% 0.81% -0.45% 1.31% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday. More importantly, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches.

Markets forecast the Fed to start lowering the policy rate in the second half of 2024 after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October came in weaker than expected. If policymakers push back against this expectation and try to convince investors that they could hold the interest rate high for longer, the USD could find demand and make it difficult for GBP/USD to regain its traction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The upper limit of the broken ascending regression channel acts as support near 1.2400. If GBP/USD holds above that level, buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.2430 (static level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.2500 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of July-October downtrend).

In case GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400 and starts using this level as resistance, 1.2320 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.2300 (mid-point of the ascending channel) could be seen as supports.