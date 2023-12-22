GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Pound Sterling stabilizes above 1.2700

- GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.2700 early Friday.
- Mixed data releases from the UK limits the pair's upside.
- Investors await US PCE inflation data for November.
Supported by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) in the second half of the day on Thursday, GBP/USD managed to erase a large portion of Wednesday's losses. Early Friday, the pair holds steady at around 1.2700 as markets assess latest data releases from the UK.
Retail Sales in the UK rose by 1.3% on a monthly basis in November, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday. This print surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 0.4% by a wide margin. On a negative note, however, the ONS announced that it revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the third quarter lower to 0.3% from 0.6% in the first estimate.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.03%
|-0.25%
|-0.74%
|-1.26%
|-0.12%
|-1.18%
|-1.69%
|EUR
|1.02%
|0.78%
|0.30%
|-0.22%
|0.91%
|-0.14%
|-0.65%
|GBP
|0.22%
|-0.81%
|-0.53%
|-1.01%
|0.10%
|-0.96%
|-1.48%
|CAD
|0.74%
|-0.30%
|0.48%
|-0.52%
|0.61%
|-0.45%
|-0.95%
|AUD
|1.25%
|0.22%
|1.02%
|0.51%
|1.13%
|0.08%
|-0.44%
|JPY
|0.12%
|-0.91%
|-0.12%
|-0.61%
|-1.14%
|-1.07%
|-1.58%
|NZD
|1.17%
|0.14%
|0.93%
|0.45%
|-0.08%
|1.02%
|-0.51%
|CHF
|1.66%
|0.64%
|1.42%
|0.94%
|0.42%
|1.55%
|0.50%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, for November. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE Price Index is forecast to rise 0.2% to match October's increase. A lower-than-forecast print could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and help GBP/USD end the week on a bullish note.
Investors will also keep a close eye on the action in Wall Street ahead of the Christmas break. Following an impressive rally on Thursday, main equity indexes in the US look to open lower. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.2% and 0.4%. A negative shift in risk mood in the American session could support the USD and cap GBP/USD upside.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD was last seen trading a few pips above 1.2700, where the lower limit of the long-term ascending regression channel is located. In case the pair confirms that level as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.2750 (static level) and 1.2790-1.2800 (mid-point of the ascending channel, psychological level) could be seen as next resistances.
If GBP/USD fails to stabilize above 1.2700, supports align at 1.2660 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)), 1.2630 (100-period SMA) and 1.2600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend).
