GBP/USD Forecast: buy on dips

The Pound retreated from its multi-month high against the greenback, but was able to attract buyers on an approach to the 1.2900 level. There was no certain catalyst for the intraday decline beyond some profit taking in tight trading conditions, although the fact that buying interest quickly jumped back in suggest that the dominant bullish trend remains firm in place. London is on a holiday today, as well as the rest of Europe, with limited action expected during the US session, when the country will release the ISM Manufacturing PMI for April and PCE inflation figures. These last will likely be more relevant ahead of the Fed's meeting next Wednesday, as higher inflation will lift chances of a sooner rate hike. There are no macroeconomic releases in the UK until Tuesday, with the Markit Manufacturing PMI.

The intraday technical picture maintains the risk towards the upside, given that the mentioned decline stalled around a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators corrected lower within positive territory, but are currently aiming to resume their advances. The pair left unfilled a small weekly opening gap at 1.2955, while the 7-month high reached last week stands at 1.2964, this last the immediate resistance and the level to surpass to continue advancing towards 1.3000.

Below 1.2890 on the other hand, the downward corrective movement could extend to 1.2850 first and the 1.2800 region later on the day, although dips will probably continue to be seen as buying opportunities.

