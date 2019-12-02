GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls unimpressed by narrowing CON-LLAB gap, wedge break may be to the upside

GBP/USD has been trading at the somewhat lower ground as polls show a closer race.

Upbeat data has softened been providing some support.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing a narrowing wedge that bulls may benefit from.

Is Labour catching up with the Conservatives? BMG's poll has shown a gap of only six points between Britain's main political parties. Markets prefer an outright Tory victory, which would allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to enact market-friendly policies and ratify his Brexit deal.

Other surveys show different gaps, with Opinion pointing to a whopping 15-point margin. However, all polls are showing that Labour is making headway amid the decline of the Liberal Democrats. Britain Elects' poll tracker has shown that on average, the gap has narrowed by one point, and it stands at 11.5 points.

That should be enough for a landslide Conservative win – as YouGov's MRP poll showed. However, with ten days to go, anything can happen. Additional polls that show Labour narrowing the gap may send sterling lower.

The tragic terrorist attack in London on Friday has been high on the agenda. Johnson blamed Labour's policies for allowing the murderer to leave prison. The opposition party claimed that the Tories' austerity policies contributed to weaker security.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the UK and will likely grab the headlines. Jo Swinson, leader of the LibDems, has condemned the PM of having close ties with him amid concerns about opening the National Health Service (NHS) to American drugmakers. Health has been competing with Brexit to top the agenda.

PMIs everywhere

Concerns around the UK's exit from the EU have been weighing on the economy, and especially the export-oriented manufacturing sector. Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index for the sector came out at 48.9, above the initial read – but below the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

The UK industry depends, among other factors, on China – and PMIs from the world's second-largest economy are encouraging. Both the official and independent measures exceeded estimates. This news boosts markets, despite some pessimism about Sino-American trade talks. Fresh reports have suggested it may take more time to strike a deal – even a partial one.

Apart from election speculation, pound/dollar is set to react to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. Similar to the UK, improvement is likely in November, but it may be insufficient to send it back to expansion.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is trading in a narrowing wedge or triangle. This technical pattern suggests that once the currency pair picks a direction, it may move strongly. Where will it go? Bulls have an advantage over the bears, as momentum on the four-hour chart is to the upside and GBP/USD is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.2950, which held cable down in late November. It is followed by 1.2985, last month's high point, and then by 1.3013, the cycle high recorded in October. 1.3045 is next.

Support is at 1.2880, where we see the convergence of the 100 and 200 SMAs awaits sterling. Further down, 1.2820 was a triple bottom in November and is strong support. November´s low at 1.2765 is the next level to watch. 1.2705 is next.

