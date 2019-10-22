Comments by DUP MP Shannon helped regain positive traction on Monday.

Commons speaker Bercow denies another meaningful vote and capped gains.

Tuesday’s focus will be on the second reading of Johnson's withdrawal agreement.

The GBP/USD pair initially edged lower on Monday in reaction to the weekend development, wherein the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied the possibility of trying to get his Brexit deal pushed through Parliament. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into near the 1.2875 region after the DUP MP Jim Shannon said that they will object an amendment to add a customs union to the agreement.

Driven exclusively by Brexit headlines

Given that Labour was said to form an alliance with the DUP over this issue, the comments were seen as improving chances for the approval of the Brexit deal in the Parliament. The pair rallied over 130 pips from intraday swing low and briefly moved beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, denied the government another "Meaningful Vote" on Johnson's Brexit deal and turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on the pair's move up.



The pair finally ended nearly unchanged for the day but managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday ahead of a second reading of the Withdrawal Act Bill (WAB). MPs will debate on the voting program, which the government must win to proceed to the next stage of legislation and to get the Brexit done by October 31. Nevertheless, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the Sterling and contribute towards making it yet another eventful day for the GBP traders.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bullish traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3000 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair seems all set to head towards testing the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 handle and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the overnight swing low is likely to find some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall, around the 1.2835 region, which is closely followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some additional weakness further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark.