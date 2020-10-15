- GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from one-week lows touched on Wednesday.
- The GBP gained strong traction after the UK signalled it won't abandon Brexit talks immediately.
- The focus now shifts to the highly anticipated EU leaders’ summit on Brexit, starting this Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way/volatile price swings on Wednesday and was influenced by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The pair initially added to the previous day's losses and dropped to a one-week low level of 1.2862 in reaction to reports, indicating that European Union leaders will say at the key EU summit that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal. This comes on the back of concerns about new coronavirus restrictions and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates, which, in turn, took its toll on the British pound.
The pair, however, witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround after the UK signalled that it will not abandon Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline. The pair rallied around 200 pips from daily swing lows and was further supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar. Fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, along with the US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and remained supportive of the pair's strong intraday positive move.
The pair surged past the key 1.3000 psychological mark and recovered the previous day's losses, albeit trimmed a part of its daily gains. Investors remained cautious in the wake of a setback in the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. This, in turn, extended some support the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. Nevertheless, the pair finally settled in the positive territory and now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation ahead of the highly-anticipated EU summit.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the overnight strong positive momentum warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2675 downfall, around the 1.3080-85 region, before positioning for any further gains. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems all set to aim to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3180 region.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2985 region, might drag the pair back towards the 1.2955 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 mark and accelerate the slide back towards the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2865-60 region, or 23.6% Fibo. level.
