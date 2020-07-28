- A modest USD rebound from two-year lows led to some weakness around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- Hopes of some agreement on the US fiscal stimulus, surging US bond yields underpinned the USD.
- Dovish Fed expectations might cap any strong USD gains and help limit deeper losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish positive move to the highest level since March 11. The pair, for now, seems to have snapped seven consecutive days of the winning streak and was being pressured by a goodish US dollar rebound from two-year lows.
Hopes on some sort of an agreement on the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures aided the USD recovery during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. It is worth recalling that Senate Republicans formally unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus relief plan. The package is lower than $3 trillion proposed by Democrats, albeit clears the path for talks in a bid to pass the bill before some earlier measures expire at the end of this week.
The latest developments, to some extent, helped offset concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. This coupled with a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback. However, worries that the economic recovery in the US could be grinding to a halt has been fueling speculations of more stimulus from the Fed. This, in turn, might cap any strong gains for the USD and help limit any deeper losses for the major.
Hence, the key focus will remain on the outcome from the two-day FOMC meeting, which gets underway later this Tuesday. The US central bank is widely expected to leave monetary policy unchanged when it announces the decision on Wednesday. Investors, however, expect a change in the forward guidance, which will now play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus for the major.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic data will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session. The US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned level, the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.3000 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying now seems to open the room for an extension of the recent bullish trend witnessed since the beginning of this month.
On the flip side, the June swing high resistance breakpoint, around the 1.2815-10 region, is likely to act as immediate strong support. A subsequent fall below the 1.2800 mark might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2765-60 region. That said, the dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
