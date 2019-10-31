- The post-FOMC USD weakness helped gain some positive traction.
- UK election outcome uncertainty might cap any strong move up.
The GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and was being supported by the post-FOMC US Dollar selling bias. As was widely anticipated, the Fed lowered its policy rates by 25 bps for the third time this year but signalled that the rate-cut cycle might be at a pause and provided some intraday boost to the Greenback. Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, said that the Fed will need to see a significant move up in inflation before considering raising interest rates and kept a lid on any subsequent USD strength, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.
UK political drama to drive the sentiment
The pair climbed back above the 1.2900 round-figure mark and continued gaining some positive traction through the Asian session on Thursday, though lacked any strong bullish conviction. In the latest UK political development, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on December 12. Opinion polls indicate a Tory majority but the fact that the actual election outcome can be surprising seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and might keep a lid on any runaway rally, at least for the time being.
In absence of any major market-moving UK macroeconomic releases, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines will continue to drive the broader market sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of core PCE price index, personal income/spending data and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
The overnight positive move helped the pair to break through a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel, which constituted towards the formation of a bullish flag chart pattern. Hence, some follow-through strength, back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility. Sustained move beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2900 handle now seems to find decent support near the trend-channel resistance breakpoint, currently around the 1.2840-35 region. The latter coincides with 200-hour EMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's near-term trajectory. Failure to defend the said confluence support might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 handle and aim back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2715-10 region.
