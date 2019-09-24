- UK Supreme Court states that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament.
- Speaker to decide what to do next that the Parliament should meet as soon as possible.
Having consolidated in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair picked up some pace in the last hour and might now be eyeing a move towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The pair snapped two consecutive days of losing streak and the intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by downbeat comments by the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, saying that there is no reason to be optimism about a possible solution to the Irish backstop issue.
UK Supreme Court rules prorogation as unlawful
In the latest Brexit-related development, the UK Supreme Court ruling stated that the UK PM Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament just weeks before Brexit. The decision was unanimous and the court added that this was not a normal prorogation. The judgment further stated that prolonged suspension took place in quite exceptional circumstances and prevented Parliament from carrying out its role. The UK Supreme Court ruled that it is for the speaker to decide what to do next that the Parliament should meet as soon as possible.
The decision would now give the UK lawmakers an extra time to prevent Johnson from forcing the UK out of the European Union on October 31 without a deal and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the Sterling. However, the fact that there are still big differences between both sides on Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. This coupled with a follow-through buying interest surrounding the US Dollar - further supported by a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields - further collaborated towards capping strong gains, at least for the time being.
With Tuesday's key event out of the way, any incoming Brexit headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index - might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
Any subsequent move beyond the 1.2500 handle is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.2525-30 region, above which the pair seems all set to surpass the recent swing highs – around the 1.2580 region – and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. On the flip side, the 1.2430 horizontal zone now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken decisively might trigger some technical selling and accelerate the slide further below the 1.2400 handle towards testing the next major support near the 1.2360 region.
