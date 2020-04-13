GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2518

Pound rallied despite discouraging coronavirus-related numbers in the UK.

PM Johnson continues to recover at home, easing concerns about the UK’s leadership.

GBP/USD struggling around a critical Fibonacci resistance level.

The pound has resumed its advance against the greenback, with GBP/USD pair retaking the 1.2500 figure. The pair held on to gains despite worsening risk-related sentiment led to dollar’s gains, amid weekend news indicating that UK PM, Boris Johnson, left the hospital. Johnson has spent most of the past week in ICU amid persistent coronavirus symptoms, spurring concerns about leadership

The Sterling advanced despite comments from UK Chancellor Sunak, who warned that the UK’s GDP could fell between 25% to 30% in the second quarter of the year. Also, the kingdom reported that the number of coronavirus infections climbed to 88,621 and that the death toll increased to 11,329. The lack of dollar’s demand has offset these negative news.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading below its daily high of 1.2536, hovering around a critical Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of its March slump at 1.2515. The pair offers a neutral-to-bullish perspective in its 4-hour chart, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels, although without clear directional strength. Further gains are to be expected on a break below 1.2540, where the pair topped on March 13.

Support levels: 12490 1.2450 1.2420

Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2585 1.2620