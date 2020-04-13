GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2518
- Pound rallied despite discouraging coronavirus-related numbers in the UK.
- PM Johnson continues to recover at home, easing concerns about the UK’s leadership.
- GBP/USD struggling around a critical Fibonacci resistance level.
The pound has resumed its advance against the greenback, with GBP/USD pair retaking the 1.2500 figure. The pair held on to gains despite worsening risk-related sentiment led to dollar’s gains, amid weekend news indicating that UK PM, Boris Johnson, left the hospital. Johnson has spent most of the past week in ICU amid persistent coronavirus symptoms, spurring concerns about leadership
The Sterling advanced despite comments from UK Chancellor Sunak, who warned that the UK’s GDP could fell between 25% to 30% in the second quarter of the year. Also, the kingdom reported that the number of coronavirus infections climbed to 88,621 and that the death toll increased to 11,329. The lack of dollar’s demand has offset these negative news.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading below its daily high of 1.2536, hovering around a critical Fibonacci level, the 61.8% retracement of its March slump at 1.2515. The pair offers a neutral-to-bullish perspective in its 4-hour chart, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels, although without clear directional strength. Further gains are to be expected on a break below 1.2540, where the pair topped on March 13.
Support levels: 12490 1.2450 1.2420
Resistance levels: 1.2540 1.2585 1.2620
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD post modest losses despite the dollar’s weakness
The greenback was among the weakest currencies at the beginning of the week, although the shared currency was unable to attract buyers. EUR/USD capped by sellers around 1.0950.
AUD/USD extends rally amid gold’s demand
The Aussie rallied against its American rival, with AUD/USD surpassing 0.6400 as soaring gold prices fueled demand for the commodity-linked currency. Gold trades at its highest since November 2012.
We have an OPEC+ deal
OPEC+ members met once again yesterday to try to finalise a deal. The sticking point had been Mexico not willing to accept its allocated cut. However the group has now agreed on the deal, and cuts are set to go ahead.
Gold jumps to fresh multi-year highs above $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since December of 2012 at $1,711 on Monday boosted by risk-off flows.
WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it
The price of oil has been in a chop on Easter Monday with European still out on holidays and the US thinner than usual and less volume going through, despite the weekend's news of an OPEC+ accord on a production cut.