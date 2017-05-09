GBP/USD Forecast: bulls taking control, likely to move beyond 1.31 mark

The GBP/USD pair oscillated in 15-20 pips narrow trading range through early Asian session on Wednesday and consolidated overnight strong gains to near one-month high. Rising geopolitical tensions with North Korea and doubt over the likelihood of another Fed rate hike action by the end of this year triggered a fresh wave of US Dollar sell-off on Tuesday and helped the pair to break through its recent trading range. Traders even shrugged off a weaker UK services PMI print, which dropped to 11-month low in August. Meanwhile, a sharp drop in the US factory orders kept the USD bulls on defensive and did little to stall the pair's bullish breakout beyond 50-day SMA hurdle.

In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of broader market sentiment surrounding the greenback. Later during the NA session, the release of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI should provide opportunities for short-term traders.

From a technical perspective, a strong follow through buying interest beyond mid-1.3000s would reinforce the bullish break and should assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle. The momentum could further get extended towards 1.3125 horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, any pull-back below the 1.30 handle might now find some fresh buying interest near 50-day SMA support near the 1.2980 region, below which the pair could drift back towards the 1.2920-15 region.