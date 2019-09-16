- Receding fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to underpin the British Pound.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand seemed to be the only factor capping gains.
- The focus now shifts to this week’s highly anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
The British Pound came back in the spotlight on Friday following reports that the European Union is prepared to grant another extension to the UK to prevent a no-deal Brexit. This added to the recent optimism, wherein the UK lawmakers passed a law to stop a no-deal Brexit, and assisted the GBP/USD pair to finally break out of a three-day-old trading range. The pair took along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.2370-80 supply zone and rallied to levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark - the highest since July 25.
Brexit optimism overshadowed a modest USD uptick
Meanwhile, a late pickup in the US Dollar demand did little to dampen the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the major, albeit turned out to be the only factor that kept a lid on any subsequent up-move. Against the backdrop of encouraging trade-related developments, the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback. This coupled with stronger than expected US macro data - headline retail sales figures and the Prelim University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index for September remained supportive of a modest USD uptick on Friday.
Having failed to sustain above the 1.2500 round figure mark, the pair opened with a minor bearish gap at the start of a new trading week in reaction to the latest escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. An attack on Saudi Arabian refining facilities over the weekend, knocking out more than 5% of global oil supply, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Adding to this, reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC meeting on September 17-18 - might further collaborate towards capping any runaway rally for the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent upsurge stalled near a resistance marked by 100-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Given the recent bullish breakout, coupled with the fact that the pair has found acceptance above 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.3178-1.1958, the near-term set-up remains in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and limit the downside near the 1.2420-10 region (38.2% Fibo. level).
On the flip side, sustained move beyond the 1.2500 handle now seems to confront immediate resistance near 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2565 region. A follow-through buying will set the stage for a further up-move beyond the 1.2600 round figure mark towards testing 200-day EMA near the 1.2665-70 region ahead of the 1.2700 handle. The latter also nears 61.8% Fibo. level and might prompt some profit-taking, especially after a strong momentum of around 750-pips from the recent swing lows to sub-1.20 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1050 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare up
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with a slide toward 1.1050, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs.
GBP/USD drops to around 1.2450 ahead of Johnson-Juncker meeting
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, lower. UK PM Johnson will meet EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit amid reports of progress. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.
Gold: Once again rebounds from ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold on Friday ended on a downbeat note and recorded its third consecutive week of declines, albeit once again managed to find decent support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line.