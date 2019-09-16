Receding fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to underpin the British Pound.

A modest pickup in the USD demand seemed to be the only factor capping gains.

The focus now shifts to this week’s highly anticipated FOMC policy meeting.

The British Pound came back in the spotlight on Friday following reports that the European Union is prepared to grant another extension to the UK to prevent a no-deal Brexit. This added to the recent optimism, wherein the UK lawmakers passed a law to stop a no-deal Brexit, and assisted the GBP/USD pair to finally break out of a three-day-old trading range. The pair took along some short-term trading stops being placed near the 1.2370-80 supply zone and rallied to levels just above the 1.2500 psychological mark - the highest since July 25.

Brexit optimism overshadowed a modest USD uptick

Meanwhile, a late pickup in the US Dollar demand did little to dampen the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the major, albeit turned out to be the only factor that kept a lid on any subsequent up-move. Against the backdrop of encouraging trade-related developments, the recent upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback. This coupled with stronger than expected US macro data - headline retail sales figures and the Prelim University of Michigan's (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index for September remained supportive of a modest USD uptick on Friday.



Having failed to sustain above the 1.2500 round figure mark, the pair opened with a minor bearish gap at the start of a new trading week in reaction to the latest escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. An attack on Saudi Arabian refining facilities over the weekend, knocking out more than 5% of global oil supply, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Adding to this, reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC meeting on September 17-18 - might further collaborate towards capping any runaway rally for the major amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Monday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent upsurge stalled near a resistance marked by 100-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Given the recent bullish breakout, coupled with the fact that the pair has found acceptance above 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.3178-1.1958, the near-term set-up remains in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and limit the downside near the 1.2420-10 region (38.2% Fibo. level).



On the flip side, sustained move beyond the 1.2500 handle now seems to confront immediate resistance near 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2565 region. A follow-through buying will set the stage for a further up-move beyond the 1.2600 round figure mark towards testing 200-day EMA near the 1.2665-70 region ahead of the 1.2700 handle. The latter also nears 61.8% Fibo. level and might prompt some profit-taking, especially after a strong momentum of around 750-pips from the recent swing lows to sub-1.20 level.