GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls take a breather following the overnight upsurge to 7-month tops

GBP/USD rallies hard amid increasing odds of a majority for Conservatives.

The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by a modest USD rebound.

The set-up favours bulls; slightly overbought conditions warrant some caution.

The British pound was the top-performing currency on Wednesday and remained well supported by the fact that the incoming UK election polls have been indicating a majority for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. The GBP/USD pair added to this week's positive move and gained some strong follow-through traction, rallying around 140 pips to its highest level since early May. The positive momentum was further supported by an upward revision of the UK Services PMI and seemed rather unaffected by a late US dollar rebound.

Bulls in control amid UK political optimism

The greenback initially was weighed down by yet another disappointing ADP report, which showed that private-sector employment increased by 67K in November as compared to 140K expected. Adding to this, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also missed consensus estimates and fell to 53.9 for November from 54.7 previous. However, upbeat trade-related comments by the US President Donald Trump, saying that talks with China were going very well, extended some support to the USD, albeit did little to hinder the pair strong bullish trajectory.

The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just above the 1.3100 handle through the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming UK political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the sterling. Apart from this, investors will also take cues from any fresh trade developments, which might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge reinforced this week's bullish break through a multi-week-old descending trend-channel, forming a part of a bullish flag chart pattern on the daily chart. Adding to this, the occurrence of a Golden Cross pattern on the daily chart, wherein 50-day SMA crossed above the very important 200-day SMA support prospects for additional gains. However, slightly overbought conditions warrant some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg of an appreciating move towards May monthly swing high resistance near the 1.3175 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.3100 handle now seems to find decent support near mid-1.3000s, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the key 1.30 psychological mark.