- The pair witnesses some profit-taking on Friday amid a modest USD uptick.
- The recent Brexit optimism now seems to attract some dip-buying interest.
- Traders now eye important UK macro releases for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower on Friday and finally settled below the 1.2300 handle, eroding a part of the previous session's goodish up-move to five-week tops. Having rallied around 400-pips from multi-year lows, the pair witnessed some profit-taking on the back of a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. As investors digested Friday's mixed US monthly jobs report, showing that the US economy added 130K new jobs in August as compared to 158K expected, Powell's upbeat comments on the US economy provided a modest lift to the greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the major.
Powell’s comments lift the USD and prompt some profit-taking
During a discussion in Zurich, Powell dismissed fears of an imminent recession and said that the outlook of the US economy continues to be a favourable one. He added that lower rates and lower inflation are the biggest challenges for central banks and that in such a landscape central banks will have less ability to counter a downturn by cutting rates in future. Powell also reiterated the pledge to do whatever it takes to keep the economy growing, suggesting that policymakers are likely to cut again at the upcoming meeting on September 17-18. This coupled with the fact that the recent UK political developments have increased odds of a snap election further held investors from placing any fresh bullish bets and collaborated to the pair's intraday pullback.
It is worth recalling the UK Parliament on Wednesday passed legislation and took control of the Brexit agenda, which would require PM Johnson to ask the European Union (EU) to delay Brexit for three months beyond October 31 if a new deal is not achieved by the deadline. The UK lawmakers will now hold another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election and trigger some volatility across the GBP pairs on the first day of a new trading week. Apart from the UK political/Brexit developments, investors on Monday will further look forward to important UK macro releases - the monthly GDP growth figures along with manufacturing/industrial production data for the month of July.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for some dip-buying interest near a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.2220 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2200 round figure mark, which if broken decisively might negate the constructive set-up and prompt some aggressive technical selling,
turning the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2210-1.2200 strong horizontal support.
On the flip side, the 1.2300 handle now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2320 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards the 1.2400 round figure mark. A follow-through buying will reaffirm the bullish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
