GBP/USD Current price: 1.3833

The UK Markit Construction PMI contracted in August to 55.2 from 58.7 previously.

The United Kindom reported 41,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

GBP/USD has limited bearish potential, holds above 1.3800.

The pound is among the weakest USD rivals these days, with GBP/USD currently trading at around 1.3830. The pair posted a modest advance on Friday despite the broad dollar’s weakness and has already trimmed such gains. Downbeat UK data put additional pressure on the pair, as the August Markit Construction PMI contracted to 55.2 from 58.7, missing expectations.

Meanwhile, the UK reported 41,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 45 new deaths. The country has fully vaccinated roughly 80% of the population above 16, and given that the number of current serious cases is 1,034, not enough to put pressure on the health system, neither for the government to announce restrictive measures.

During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release August BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, previously at 4.7%. Later in the day, the country will publish Halifax House Prices.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair has limited bullish potential. The daily chart shows that the pair keeps finding support around a mildly bullish 200 SMA, although a directionless 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance at around 1.3920. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator keeps heading north above its midline, while the RSI indicator turned lower, currently nearing the 50 level.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside. The pair keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with a mildly bullish 20 SMA providing intraday support and advancing above directionless longer ones. Technical indicators have pulled back from oversold readings but lost their bearish strength within positive levels amid scarce demand for the American dollar.

Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.3890 1.3930 1.3960