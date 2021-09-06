GBP/USD Current price: 1.3833
- The UK Markit Construction PMI contracted in August to 55.2 from 58.7 previously.
- The United Kindom reported 41,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
- GBP/USD has limited bearish potential, holds above 1.3800.
The pound is among the weakest USD rivals these days, with GBP/USD currently trading at around 1.3830. The pair posted a modest advance on Friday despite the broad dollar’s weakness and has already trimmed such gains. Downbeat UK data put additional pressure on the pair, as the August Markit Construction PMI contracted to 55.2 from 58.7, missing expectations.
Meanwhile, the UK reported 41,190 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 45 new deaths. The country has fully vaccinated roughly 80% of the population above 16, and given that the number of current serious cases is 1,034, not enough to put pressure on the health system, neither for the government to announce restrictive measures.
During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release August BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, previously at 4.7%. Later in the day, the country will publish Halifax House Prices.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair has limited bullish potential. The daily chart shows that the pair keeps finding support around a mildly bullish 200 SMA, although a directionless 100 SMA provides dynamic resistance at around 1.3920. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator keeps heading north above its midline, while the RSI indicator turned lower, currently nearing the 50 level.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside. The pair keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with a mildly bullish 20 SMA providing intraday support and advancing above directionless longer ones. Technical indicators have pulled back from oversold readings but lost their bearish strength within positive levels amid scarce demand for the American dollar.
Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715
Resistance levels: 1.3890 1.3930 1.3960
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is pressured towards 1.1850 after the downbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold bulls may finally win the battle
Gold trades near a critical Fibonacci resistance level at $1,825.10 a troy ounce. As long as the US Federal Reserve maintains tapering, the dollar will remain pressured. XAU/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near term as long as above 1,810.40.
Whale buys 150 billion Shiba Inu coins, SHIB continues uptrend
Cryptocurrency market analysts believe that Shiba Inu coin can overtake Dogecoin, expect decentralized exchange ShibaSwap to burn more SHIB. The drop in SHIB’s circulating supply is likely to trigger a price rally.
Lucid Group Inc continues to climb as investors shrug off PIPE sell off
NASDAQ:LCID investors have certainly bought the recent dip as the stock has now powered higher in two straight sessions heading into the long weekend.