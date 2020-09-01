GBP/USD Current price: 1.3378
- The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI came in slightly worse than anticipated at 55.2.
- UK PM’s spokesman reaffirmed that the kingdom wouldn’t extend the Brexit transition period.
- GBP/USD retreated from a fresh yearly high, but bears remain out of the picture.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3481 during European trading hours, a fresh 2020 high. The market kept selling the greenback throughout the first half of the day, underpinning the pair even as UK macroeconomic data failed to impress. According to Markit, manufacturing output in the kingdom resulted in 55.2 slightly below the previous estimate of 55.3. Mortgage Approvals in the UK surged by 66.3K in July better than expected, while Money Supply was down monthly basis.
In the Brexit front, there are no good news. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman reiterated this Tuesday that there is no possibility of extending the Brexit transition period, which ends on December 31. The UK will publish minor housing-related data this Wednesday, while BoE's Haldane and BoE's Broadbent will offer separate speeches.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below 1.3400 retaining its bullish potential in the short-term, despite the latest slide. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday decline stalled well above a firmly bullish 20 SMA which keeps advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have corrected extreme overbought readings, but pared their declines well above their midlines, suggesting that some profit-taking occurred, but bears are still out of the picture.
Support levels: 1.3330 1.3295 1.3260
Resistance levels: 1.3400 1.3445 1.3490
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
