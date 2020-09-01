GBP/USD Current price: 1.3378

The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI came in slightly worse than anticipated at 55.2.

UK PM’s spokesman reaffirmed that the kingdom wouldn’t extend the Brexit transition period.

GBP/USD retreated from a fresh yearly high, but bears remain out of the picture.

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3481 during European trading hours, a fresh 2020 high. The market kept selling the greenback throughout the first half of the day, underpinning the pair even as UK macroeconomic data failed to impress. According to Markit, manufacturing output in the kingdom resulted in 55.2 slightly below the previous estimate of 55.3. Mortgage Approvals in the UK surged by 66.3K in July better than expected, while Money Supply was down monthly basis.

In the Brexit front, there are no good news. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman reiterated this Tuesday that there is no possibility of extending the Brexit transition period, which ends on December 31. The UK will publish minor housing-related data this Wednesday, while BoE's Haldane and BoE's Broadbent will offer separate speeches.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below 1.3400 retaining its bullish potential in the short-term, despite the latest slide. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday decline stalled well above a firmly bullish 20 SMA which keeps advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have corrected extreme overbought readings, but pared their declines well above their midlines, suggesting that some profit-taking occurred, but bears are still out of the picture.

Support levels: 1.3330 1.3295 1.3260

Resistance levels: 1.3400 1.3445 1.3490