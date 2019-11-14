GBP/USD forecast: Bulls remain on the defensive below mid-1.2800s ahead of UK retail sales

- UK political uncertainty held investors from placing any fresh bets.
- Softer UK inflation data further kept the GBP bulls on the defensive.
- Investors eye the UK retail sales data for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and ended nearly unchanged, forming a Doji candlestick pattern for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the UK snap election in December, although is biased towards a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party, held investors from placing any aggressive bets. It is worth recalling that the Brexit party leader – Nigel Farage on Tuesday refused to make additional concessions apart from the decision to not challenge any of the 317 seats currently held by the Conservatives.
Traders remain on the sideline
The British Pound was further weighed down by Wednesday's softer UK consumer inflation figures, which eased more than expected to 1.5% YoY rate in October and raised odds of BoE easing in the coming months. Adding to this, doubts over preliminary US-China trade deal triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and benefitted the US Dollar's perceived safe-haven status, which further collaborated towards keeping the GBP bulls on the defensive. The greenback kept the positive tone intact following the release of US consumer inflation figures, though lacked any strong follow-through, rather had a muted reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for delivery to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.
Powell on Wednesday told Congress that interest rates will be on hold unless there is a meaningful change in the outlook or a material deterioration in the economy. Powell further mentioned about subdued inflationary pressure and downside risks to the economic outlook. The overall tone of the testimony was a bit dovish, though failed to provide any meaningful impetus. The pair remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to the UK monthly retail sales data for some short-term impetus. Later during the North-American session, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and dips below 100-hour SMA might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Immediate support is pegged near the 1.2820-15 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2769-1.2898 recent move up, and is closely followed by the 1.2800 handle. Any subsequent weakness is more likely to remain limited near a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, currently near the 1.2770-65 region. Failure to defend the mentioned resistance-turned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards testing the 1.2715-10 region.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 handle before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards 1.2965-70 intermediate resistance. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.
