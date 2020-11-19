GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls remain at the mercy of incoming Brexit-related headlines

GBP/USD climbed to fresh one-week tops on Wednesday, though lacked follow-through.

Optimism over a last-minute Brexit deal faded rather quickly and weighed on the sterling.

COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations undermined the USD and might help limit losses.

The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday and shot to fresh one-week tops, albeit struggled to find acceptance above the 1.3300 round-figure mark. The British pound was supported by hopes that Britain and the European Union could reach a Brexit divorce agreement by the beginning of next week and slightly better-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, provided an additional boost to the major.

Despite optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, investors remain concerned about the economic fallout from the imposition of new restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, fueled expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Fed, which kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The pair, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and was rejected just ahead of monthly tops.

The lack of progress on key sticking points, including fishing rights and state aid rules, held the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a cautious mood around equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback and further collaborated towards capping gains for the major, instead prompted fresh selling at higher levels. The pair finally settled around 40-45 pips off daily swing highs and extended the pullback through the Asian session on Thursday.

Reports that European Union leaders will demand the European Commission to publish no-deal plans. This, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and dragged the pair back closer to the 1.3200 mark. However, the downside is likely to remain limited, at least for the time being, in the absence of official confirmation. It is worth reporting that EU negotiators are reportedly due to update envoys of the bloc's 27 member states on the latest in trade talks with Britain at 0700 GMT on Friday.

This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further depreciating move. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Thursday and hence, the incoming Brexit headlines will play a key role in driving the sentiment surrounding the pound. The US economic docket features the releases of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the formation of an ascending trend-channel on short-term charts points to a well-established bullish trend and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. That said, sustained weakness below the 1.3200 level might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.3165-60 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.3100 neighbourhood.

On the flip side, the 1.3275 level now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.3300 mark. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.3315 region has the potential to push the pair further towards challenging the trend-channel resistance, currently around the 1.3345 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.