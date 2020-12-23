GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to 1.3300.

The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations weighed on the sterling amid stronger greenback.

Renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal helped the pair to regain traction on Wednesday.

A combination of factors failed to assist the GBP/USD pair to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce of over 300 pips from sub-1.3200 levels, instead prompted some fresh selling on Tuesday. The British pound was pressured by the incoming Brexit-related headlines that the EU has rejected the latest UK proposal on fisheries. Adding to this, the EU's chief negotiator said that there are still deep rifts over fishing rights. This comes on the back of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning on Monday that there are still problems in securing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Apart from this, the discovery of a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and exerted some additional downward pressure on the major. The USD was further supported by the final US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by 33.4% annualized pace during the third quarter as against 33.1% estimated. The USD bulls largely shrugged off disappointing Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, which plunged to a four-month low of 88.6 for December amid worries about the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases.

The buying interest around the USD picked up pace after the US President Donald Trump threatened not to sign a long-awaited $892-billion coronavirus relief bill. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said the bill was a disgrace and added that he wanted to increase ridiculously low $600 checks for individuals to $2000. The development aggravated the intraday selling around the major amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the Christmas Holidays. The downfall, however, stalled near the 1.3300 mark and the pair managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday amid renewed optimism over the possibility of a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal.

An ITV reporter tweeted – citing a UK source – that an agreement on UK-EU trade deal is possible on Wednesday. This, along with some fresh selling around the greenback, pushed the pair back above the 1.3400 round-figure mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, developments surrounding the Brexit saga will play a dominant role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling. Later during the early North American session, key US macro data – Durable Goods Orders and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims – will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the two-way price moves since the beginning of this week point to indecision and warrants some caution for aggressive traders. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before positioning for a firm near-term trajectory. In the meantime, the 1.3460-65 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to attempt a move to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3525 region will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders and push the pair towards the 1.3600 mark. The momentum could further get extended to last week’s swing highs, around the 1.3625 region, above which the pair seems all set to prolong its recent strong upward trajectory.

On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for sustained weakness below the 1.3300 mark before placing fresh bets. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards challenging the lower boundary of a three-month-old ascending trend-channel. The mentioned support is currently pegged near the 1.3200 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from over two-and-half-year lows, set last Thursday.