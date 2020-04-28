GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls ready to run? Boris' hesitation with reopening may hold them back

GBP/USD has been edging up amid a better market mood but seems to hesitate.

PM Johnson, recovered from coronavirus is discussing lifting the lockdown.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is positive for the pound.

Is football "coming home"? Premier League clubs aim to return on June 9, and the news will likely cheer fans and the pound – yet the road could be longer for any return to normal. Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed bullish about the fight against the virus when he returned to Downing Street on Monday, but may move slowly to reopen the economy.

Battered by his own near-death experience and criticized for not moving quickly enough with curbing the outbreak, the PM would likely want to see testing ramped up in order to reduce the chances of a demoralizing second wave of infections. The current shuttering is in place until May 7, and Johnson will likely announce the next steps only next week, but speculation and leaks could certainly move the pound.

New cases of coronavirus cases and deaths have been falling, yet the confirmed total mortalities have topped 21,000. Excess losses of life in comparison with seasonal averages mean many deaths are unaccounted for. A bounce in the figures is likely after the weekend ended.

Johnson will have to balance between health and economic considerations – four million Brits have been furloughed. Ministers will meet unions and businesses in an attempt to carve out a plan.

GBP/USD has mostly been rising amid a better market mood, stemming from central bank stimulus among other factors. The Federal Reserve announced it will expand its municipal bond-buying scheme, adding smaller cities to the program. The world's most powerful central bank announces its rate decision on Wednesday.

See Fed Preview: Taking a break after two months of madness? Addicted markets may fall, dollar rise

Various US states are also easing restrictions, even though probing for new outbreaks may be lacking. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about robust growth in the fourth quarter. He returned to the daily briefings after Thursday's setback when he suggested injecting disinfectants could cure coronavirus.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for April will likely show a considerable fall in sentiment.

See US Consumer Confidence Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and has edged above the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, a bullish sign. However, the currency pair is trading in a narrow range and surpassing these SMAs an easier task.

Resistance awaits at 1.2450, the weekly high, followed by 1.2525, the peak in mid-April. Next, 1.2575 and 1.2645 await the currency pair.

Support is at the round number of 1.24, which is the daily low. It is followed by 1.2360, which was a stepping stone on the way up, and then by 1.23, a cushion from last week, and 1.2250, last week's low.