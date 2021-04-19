GBP/USD Current price: 1.3987

Progress in UK coronavirus immunization provides support to the pound.

UK unemployment expected to have contracted in the three months to February.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.4000 as the dollar enters a sell-off spiral.



The British Pound was among the best performers this Monday, soaring against the greenback to 1.3992, its highest in over a month. The GBP/USD pair maintained its strength as the dollar’s sell-off coupled with a successful vaccination campaign in the UK. In the absence of macroeconomic news, investors focus on covid-related updates, which showed that the kingdom continues progressing toward some form of normality after giving at least one shot to over 49% of the population.

The UK will publish Tuesday its latest employment data. The March Claimant Count Change, meaning the number of unemployed people, is foreseen at 24.5K, much better than the previous 86.6K. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months ending February is expected at 5.1% from 5% previously. Finally, Average Hourly Earnings are foreseen unchanged in the same period, compared to the three months to January.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair posted gains for a sixth consecutive day, consolidating near the mentioned high ahead of the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is extremely overbought, with technical indicators having lost their bullish strength but consolidating near daily highs. The pair has broken above its 200 SMA before rallying over 150 pips, while the 20 SMA accelerated north and is about to cross above the longer one, in line with the latest bullish momentum.

Support levels: 1.3805 1.3760 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.4066 1.4179 1.4291

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD