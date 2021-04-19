GBP/USD Current price: 1.3987
- Progress in UK coronavirus immunization provides support to the pound.
- UK unemployment expected to have contracted in the three months to February.
- GBP/USD flirts with 1.4000 as the dollar enters a sell-off spiral.
The British Pound was among the best performers this Monday, soaring against the greenback to 1.3992, its highest in over a month. The GBP/USD pair maintained its strength as the dollar’s sell-off coupled with a successful vaccination campaign in the UK. In the absence of macroeconomic news, investors focus on covid-related updates, which showed that the kingdom continues progressing toward some form of normality after giving at least one shot to over 49% of the population.
The UK will publish Tuesday its latest employment data. The March Claimant Count Change, meaning the number of unemployed people, is foreseen at 24.5K, much better than the previous 86.6K. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months ending February is expected at 5.1% from 5% previously. Finally, Average Hourly Earnings are foreseen unchanged in the same period, compared to the three months to January.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair posted gains for a sixth consecutive day, consolidating near the mentioned high ahead of the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is extremely overbought, with technical indicators having lost their bullish strength but consolidating near daily highs. The pair has broken above its 200 SMA before rallying over 150 pips, while the 20 SMA accelerated north and is about to cross above the longer one, in line with the latest bullish momentum.
Support levels: 1.3805 1.3760 1.3715
Resistance levels: 1.4066 1.4179 1.4291
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.2047, holding on to early gains. The greenback was sold-off mainly in the London session, unable to recover despite bouncing yields.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
Gold: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's
The daily chart has seen a bullish close, and there is room to go on the upside yet. With that being said, the prior highs looking left have a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the last few sessions of bullish closes.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time.