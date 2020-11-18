GBP/USD Current price: 1.3279

UK inflation came in better than anticipated in October, surging to 0.7% YoY.

Brexit optimism prevails despite UK authorities hinted a deal is still far.

GBP/USD flirted with the monthly high before retreating, it still needs to clear 1.3320.

The Sterling kept advancing this Wednesday, surging against the greenback to 1.3311, despite not so encouraging Brexit-related headlines. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said they are now in the last moments to reach a trade deal with the UK. Also, UK’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma noted that “there is still some way to go” on Brexit, adding that the EU “must understand” the UK is a sovereign nation.

The British currency found additional support in local data, as October inflation in the UK came in better than anticipated. The annual CPI printed at 0.7%, while the core reading improved from 1.3% to 1.5%. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data on Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair stabilized just below the 1.3300 level mid-US afternoon, holding ground heading into the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have lost bullish strength but remain at daily highs near overbought readings. Also, the 20 SMA keeps heading north below the current level while above bullish 100 and 200S AM. The risk remains skewed to the upside, although the pair still needs some Brexit support alongside a clear break beyond 1.3313, this month’s high.

Support levels: 1.3260 1.3210 1.3165

Resistance levels: 1.3320 1.3360 1.3415