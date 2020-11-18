GBP/USD Current price: 1.3279
- UK inflation came in better than anticipated in October, surging to 0.7% YoY.
- Brexit optimism prevails despite UK authorities hinted a deal is still far.
- GBP/USD flirted with the monthly high before retreating, it still needs to clear 1.3320.
The Sterling kept advancing this Wednesday, surging against the greenback to 1.3311, despite not so encouraging Brexit-related headlines. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said they are now in the last moments to reach a trade deal with the UK. Also, UK’s Business Secretary Alok Sharma noted that “there is still some way to go” on Brexit, adding that the EU “must understand” the UK is a sovereign nation.
The British currency found additional support in local data, as October inflation in the UK came in better than anticipated. The annual CPI printed at 0.7%, while the core reading improved from 1.3% to 1.5%. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data on Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair stabilized just below the 1.3300 level mid-US afternoon, holding ground heading into the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have lost bullish strength but remain at daily highs near overbought readings. Also, the 20 SMA keeps heading north below the current level while above bullish 100 and 200S AM. The risk remains skewed to the upside, although the pair still needs some Brexit support alongside a clear break beyond 1.3313, this month’s high.
Support levels: 1.3260 1.3210 1.3165
Resistance levels: 1.3320 1.3360 1.3415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
