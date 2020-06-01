GBP/USD gained some follow-through traction on Monday amid the prevalent USD selling bias.

The final UK Manufacturing PMI arrived at 40.7 for May and failed to provide any fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair added to last week's strong positive move of over 200 pips and continued gaining traction through the early part of trading action on the first day of a new trading week. The pair rallied to three-week tops – levels beyond the 1.2400 mark – and the momentum was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the easing of lockdown restriction across the world and growing hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy.

Investors also breathed a sigh of relief after the US President Donald Trump's response to China's move to tighten control over Hong Kong. As expected, Trump began the process of ending Hong Kong's special status but did not withdraw from the US-China phase-one trade deal. Adding to this, signs of a pickup in the Chinese manufacturing sector activity further boosted investors' confidence and further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. A broad-based USD weakness, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors driving the GBP/USD pair higher.

The pair held steady near the 1.2400 mark through the early European session and had a rather muted reaction to the UK Manufacturing PMI print, which was revised higher to 40.7 for may as against 40.6 estimated earlier. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and will be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent bullish momentum paused near the 1.2430 confluence region comprising of 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2644-1.2076 downfall and the top end of a two-week-old ascending trend-channel. The mentioned are should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively, now seems to set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find immediate support near the 1.2365-60 region (50% Fibo. level). Failure to defend the said support might now turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards testing sub-1.2300 level, marking 38.2% Fibo. level. Any subsequent weakness might be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the fall near the 1.2260-50 confluence support, comprising of the 200-hour SMA and the lower end of the trend-channel.