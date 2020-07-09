- A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to regain strong traction on Wednesday.
- Optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery undermined the safe-haven USD.
- The British pound got an additional boost after the UK unveiled £30B stimulus package.
The GBP/USD pair managed to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and rallied over 100 pips from the vicinity of the key 1.2500 psychological mark. The early uptick was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling pressure around the US dollar. Despite growing fears over a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, hopes of a swift economic recovery underpinned the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a positive mood in the equity markets, which, in turn, weighed on the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The sterling got an additional boost after the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled an ambitious £30 billion stimulus package to spur economic growth, which included a £2 billion kickstart scheme to create more jobs for young people. The Chancellor also announced a bonus scheme for companies that re-hire furloughed workers and introduced a widely-expected stamp duty holiday on properties, along with a new ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ discount scheme at restaurants. The measures were broadly consistent with expectations and were enough to not disappoint market participants.
The pair broke through the 1.2600 barrier and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday, hitting four-week tops during the Asian session. The momentum was further supported by optimism over a possible breakthrough in the post-Brexit negotiations. It is worth recalling that the EU’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier recently said that Brussels is now ‘ready to grant’ the City of London access to EU Markets, which buoyed hopes that UK-EU talks could be progressing.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. Hence, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Short-term Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight break through the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2813-1.2252 corrective slide might have already set the stage for additional gains. Bulls might now aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2695-1.2700 region, above which the pair is likely to test the recent daily closing highs resistance near the 1.2745 area. On the flip side, the 1.2600 mark (61.8% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. However, any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 1.2535 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
