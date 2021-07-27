GBP/USD Current price: 1.3882
- The number of new coronavirus cases in the UK decreased for a seventh consecutive day.
- Market players sell the greenback ahead of US Federal Reserve’s announcement.
- GBP/USD trades near the 1.3900 level and could extend its gains in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last 24 hours, down for the seventh consecutive day. However, the country also reported 131 deaths, the highest reading since March. Nevertheless, authorities are confident the pandemic will be “mostly behind us by October.”
Meanwhile, the greenback eased despite a mildly negative market’s mood as investors await the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. On the data front, the UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this week. On Wednesday, the country will publish the July Nationwide Housing Price Index.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair could keep advancing in the upcoming sessions, as it consolidates just below the 1.3900 figure. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages for the first time since mid-May, with the 200 SMA still heading lower and providing mild support at around 1.3860. The Momentum indicator is retreating from its daily high while the RSI consolidates near overbought readings, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.3860 1.3806 1.3760
Resistance levels: 1.3930 1.3980 1.4025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
