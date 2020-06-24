A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.

A turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided a modest lift to the safe-haven greenback.

The downside remains limited and the set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish trades.

The GBP/USD pair stalled this week's strong recovery move from the lowest level since June 1 and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Wednesday amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The overnight optimism, fueled by positive data from Europe and the US, turned out to be short-lived, rather was overshadowed by concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases globally. This, in turn, led to a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp retracement in the equity markets. The anti-risk flows boosted the greenback perceived safe-haven status.

The British pound was further pressured by trade-related headlines, wherein the US was reported to target $3.1 billion of EU, UK imports for new tariffs. The combination of negative forces dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.2465 during the early European session, albeit the downside remained limited, at least for the time being. The pair quickly recovered around 35-40 pips and now seems to stabilised near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Wednesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of the overnight breakthrough a two-week-old descending trend-line resistance. The set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Bulls, however, are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move, around the 1.2540-50 region, above which the pair seems all set to surpass the 1.2600 mark and test 23.6% Fibo. level near the 1.2635 region.

On the flip side, the daily swing low is closely followed by 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2445 region, which should now protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 mark and retest weekly lows, around the 1.2335 area. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level. Any subsequent weakness might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the pair’s recent sharp retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.2800 mark.