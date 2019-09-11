Receding fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to underpin the British Pound.

Tuesday’s mostly upbeat UK employment details provided an additional boost.

The incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to influence the Sterling.

The GBP/USD pair ended Tuesday's trading session with modest daily gains but remained well within the striking distance of multi-week tops set in the previous session. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefitted the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors that led to the pair's modest intraday pullback to the 1.2300 neighbourhood.

Brexit optimism/UK jobs data remained supportive

The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid growing optimism over a softer Brexit, especially after the UK Parliament last week passed legislation to take control of the Brexit agenda and also voted against the PM Boris Johnson's bid for an early election on Monday before being suspended for five-weeks until October 14.



The British Pound got an additional boost following the release of Tuesday’s mostly upbeat UK jobs report, showing that the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked lower to 3.8% from 3.9% previous. Adding to this, average weekly earnings (including bonus) also bettered market expectations and rose 4.0% 3m/Yr in July - marking the highest level since 2008’s global financial crisis.



Meanwhile, the upside remained limited and the pair struggled to make it through the overnight swing high - around the 1.2380-85 region on the back of a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. Against the backdrop of easing concerns over the US-China trade disputes, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields extend some support to the greenback and kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major.



The pair held steady above mid-1.2300s through the Asian session on Wednesday. In absence of any major market-moving UK economic releases, the incoming headlines from the EU/UK Brexit talks between the British PM and Brussels’ Brexit task force will play a key role in driving the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of August producer price index (PPI) and wholesale inventories - might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much. The fact that the pair has managed to hold comfortably above a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint and 50-day SMA, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, a follow-through up-move beyond the 1.2400 round figure mark, towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.2435-40 region, remains a distinct possibility.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find some support ahead of the 50-DMA, around the 1.2310-1.2300 region, which is closely followed by support near the 1.2280 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels has the potential to exert some additional downward pressure, albeit seems more likely to remain limited and find decent support near the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint - near the 1.2200 handle.