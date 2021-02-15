GBP/USD Current price: 1.3906

An improving coronavirus situation helps the pound alongside the lack of relevant data.

The UK has nothing scheduled for Tuesday but will release inflation data on Wednesday.

GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.4000 level in the near-term.

The British Pound was once again the best performer, rising against its American rival to a fresh multi-year high of 1.3917. The pair spent most of the day comfortably trading a few pips above the 1.3900 level, where it stands ahead of the Asian opening. The advance was the result of risk-appetite weighing on the greenback, and a scarce calendar favoring the GBP. The latter also benefited from covid-related news, as the country reached the threshold of vaccinating 15 million people in mid-February. Additionally, it reported less than 10,000 new daily contagions for the first time since early in October.

The UK macroeconomic calendar will have nothing to offer until next Wednesday when the country will release updates on inflation.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading just above 1.3900 and has room to extend its advance. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA accelerated north currently in the 1.3840 price zone, moving further above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength, with the RSI still stuck in overbought readings and the Momentum well above its 100 level. There are no signs of bullish exhaustion despite the continued advance, with the pair poised to challenge the 1.4000 level in the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.3890 1.3840 1.3790

Resistance levels: 1.3920 1.3960 1.4000