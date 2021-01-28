GBP/USD Current price: 1.3742

The pound remains resilient to the dollar’s demand, buyers surge on dips.

An empty UK macroeconomic calendar is helping sterling these days.

GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, and above a daily ascendant trend line.

The GBP/USD pair continues to consolidate near this year high, recovering this Thursday from an intraday low at 1.3629 to settle in the 1.3740 price zone. The pair was exclusively driven by dollar’s demand or the absence of it. The dollar appreciated throughout the first half of the day on the back of risk-aversion and as stocks fell. The scenario changed with Wall Street’s opening and a nice comeback in equities, as the three major indexes trimmed Wednesday’s losses.

The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Thursday, and its calendar will remain empty on Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair holds on to its intraday gains, but trading within familiar levels which leaves the near-term picture neutral-to-positive. The pair keeps developing above an ascendant trend-line coming from December 22 low. In the 4-hour chart, it has settled above all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, while technical indicators head nowhere just above their midlines.

Support levels: 1.3655 1.3605 1.3560

Resistance levels: 1.3725 1.3760 1.3810