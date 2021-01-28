GBP/USD Current price: 1.3742
- The pound remains resilient to the dollar’s demand, buyers surge on dips.
- An empty UK macroeconomic calendar is helping sterling these days.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, and above a daily ascendant trend line.
The GBP/USD pair continues to consolidate near this year high, recovering this Thursday from an intraday low at 1.3629 to settle in the 1.3740 price zone. The pair was exclusively driven by dollar’s demand or the absence of it. The dollar appreciated throughout the first half of the day on the back of risk-aversion and as stocks fell. The scenario changed with Wall Street’s opening and a nice comeback in equities, as the three major indexes trimmed Wednesday’s losses.
The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Thursday, and its calendar will remain empty on Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds on to its intraday gains, but trading within familiar levels which leaves the near-term picture neutral-to-positive. The pair keeps developing above an ascendant trend-line coming from December 22 low. In the 4-hour chart, it has settled above all of its moving averages, which lack directional strength, while technical indicators head nowhere just above their midlines.
Support levels: 1.3655 1.3605 1.3560
Resistance levels: 1.3725 1.3760 1.3810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
