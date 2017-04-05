GBP/USD Forecast: upside limited, 1.3000 still on the table

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2830, from where it quickly regained the upside, now struggling to regain the 1.2900 level, the Pound got a boost from a better-than-expected Markit services PMI which showed that during April, the sector´s growth accelerated, with the index up to 55.8 from 55.0 in March. Money figures showed that M4 flows softened a little, while Mortgage Approvals I March accounted for 66.837K, slightly below expected but in line with latest months' average. Chances of a rate hike in the UK, with steady growth and rising inflation are now higher, further backing current GBP strength.

The pair has a limited upward scope in the short term, as the price is standing a few pips below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators are aiming to recover right below their mid-lines, but chances of a downward move are even lower. Above 1.2920, the pair can attempt to resume its advance, with 1.2964 as the first bullish target, followed by 1.3000.

Another leg lower below the mentioned daily low, on the other hand, could discourage bulls buying on dips, and see the pair extending its downward move towards the 1.2760/70 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD