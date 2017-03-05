GBP/USD Forecast: bulls maintain the lead ahead of Fed

The GBP/USD pair again suffered a downward knee-jerk late Asia/early London, falling down to 1.2883, before the release of another strong macroeconomic figure that helped the pair regain the 1.2900 level. Currently trading at 1.2926, the Pound got a boost from the UK Construction PMI, up to 53.1 in April from 52.2 in March.

The pair stands around Tuesday's Wall Street close, as investors are waiting for the US Fed, later in the American afternoon, before deciding whether or not, to keep selling the greenback. The world's largest economy will also release its Services PMIs, and the ADP employment survey earlier in the session.

Technically, the short term picture indicates that the risk remains towards the upside, despite the absence of directional momentum, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is developing around its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators continue consolidating around their mid-lines. The mentioned low is the immediate support, while a break below it open doors for additional slides towards 1.2830. An unexpected positive surprise from the Fed could push the pair even lower, down to 1.2770, but sustainable declines beyond this last seem unlikely.

Last week high of 1.2964 is the level to surpass to see the pair gather upward momentum and extend its advance up to 1.3000/10.

View live chart of the GBP/USD