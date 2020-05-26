- A modest USD pullback provided a modest lift to GBP/USD on Monday.
- Negative BoE rate speculations, Brexit uncertainties capped the upside.
- Optimism over COVID-19 vaccine helped regain some traction on Tuesday.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and snapped three consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Despite concerns about worsening US-China relations, the upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand against its British counterpart. However, expectations that the Bank of England might be eyeing the introduction of negative interest rates for the first time in history, coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong positive move for the sterling.
Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown restriction globally fueled hopes about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood, which continued denting the USD's safe-haven demand and assisted the pair to regain some meaningful traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading near multi-week tops, with bulls eyeing a move towards mid-1.2200s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, traders will also keep a close eye on signs of any further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair might now be looking to make a fresh attempt towards clearing the 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.2270 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2340-50 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2400 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major resistance near the 1.2425-35 supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2200 mark, which if broken decisively might accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2160-50 region. Subsequent weakness could get extended towards the 1.2100 mark before the pair eventually drops to multi-week lows support near the 1.2075 region. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide further and aim to challenge the key 1.20 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00
WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2.