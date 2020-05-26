A modest USD pullback provided a modest lift to GBP/USD on Monday.

Negative BoE rate speculations, Brexit uncertainties capped the upside.

Optimism over COVID-19 vaccine helped regain some traction on Tuesday.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and snapped three consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Despite concerns about worsening US-China relations, the upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand against its British counterpart. However, expectations that the Bank of England might be eyeing the introduction of negative interest rates for the first time in history, coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong positive move for the sterling.

Meanwhile, the easing of lockdown restriction globally fueled hopes about a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This coupled with the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood, which continued denting the USD's safe-haven demand and assisted the pair to regain some meaningful traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading near multi-week tops, with bulls eyeing a move towards mid-1.2200s. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market sentiment and the USD price dynamics.

Later during the early North American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, traders will also keep a close eye on signs of any further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair might now be looking to make a fresh attempt towards clearing the 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.2270 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2340-50 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2400 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the next major resistance near the 1.2425-35 supply zone.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2200 mark, which if broken decisively might accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2160-50 region. Subsequent weakness could get extended towards the 1.2100 mark before the pair eventually drops to multi-week lows support near the 1.2075 region. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide further and aim to challenge the key 1.20 psychological mark.