Some renewed USD selling assisted GBP/USD to reverse an early dip on Tuesday.

The pair shot to fresh three-month tops on Wednesday as the focus shifts to FOMC.

The Fed decision will help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD and the pair.

The GBP/USD pair pulled back a bit during the early part of Tuesday's trading action, albeit managed to find decent support near the 200-day EMA. The intraday retracement was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar's safe-haven demand amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some dip-buying ahead of the 1.2600 round-figure mark amid some renewed selling around the greenback.

The risk-off mood, along with expectations of a dovish outlook from the Fed led to a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with growing optimism over a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic undermined the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's goodish intraday bounce. The pair rallied around 130 pips from daily swing lows and finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range.

The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday and lifted the pair further beyond mid-1.2700s, or fresh three-month tops. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the broader risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the pair's momentum on Wednesday. Later during the early North American session, the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures will be looked upon for some impetus.

The key focus, however, will be on the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to announced later during the US session this Wednesday. The US central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference for clues about the future policy path. This, in turn, will help determine the near-term USD trajectory and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent breakthrough the 1.2645 double top resistance, coinciding with the very important 200-day SMA, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent move beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall reinforced the near-term breakout and remained supportive of the ongoing move up. However, RSI (14) on the daily chart has just moved above the 70.00 mark, which now points to slightly overbought conditions and warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up.

The pair was last seen trading near the early March swing lows support, now turned resistance near the 1.2770-75 region. Some follow-through buying, leading to a move beyond the 1.2800 mark has the potential to lift the pair further towards another strong horizontal resistance near the 1.2880 area.

On the flip side, the 1.2735-25 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by the 1.2700 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some long-unwinding and accelerate the fall back towards the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2620-15 region, which if broken might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.