GBP/USD Forecast: bulls likely to defend 100-DMA ahead of this week’s key event risks
On Friday, the GBP/USD pair once again managed to defend 100-day SMA important support despite stronger-than-expected US Q3 GDP numbers. A news report that Trump is leaning towards a less hawkish candidate, Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chair prompted some USD profit taking and helped the pair to stage a solid recovery from 3-week lows.
The pair extended its recovery move through the Asian session on Monday as investors now look forward to this week's key event risks - BoE, FOMC and the keenly watched NFP data, before positioning for the next leg of directional move.
In the meantime, technical indicators continue to point towards extension of the pair's range bound price action ahead of the next big catalyst and hence, any further up-move beyond 1.3160 horizontal resistance is likely to confront fresh supply near the 1.3200 handle and is closely followed by a strong hurdle near the 1.3225-30 region.
On the flip side, retracement back below the 1.3100 handle might continue to find strong support at 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.3065 region, which if broken would confirm a bearish break down and accelerate the fall towards the key 1.30 psychological mark. A follow through weakness has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards its next support near the 1.2920-15 region.
