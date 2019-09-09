GBP/USD forecast: Bulls likely to aim towards surpassing 1.2400 handle on supportive UK macro data

Receding fears of no-deal Brexit continues to underpin the British Pound.

Upbeat UK macro data added to the optimism and remained supportive.

After some follow-through pullback during the Asian session on Monday, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain positive traction and jumped back above the 1.2300 round figure mark. Against the backdrop of receding fears of a no-deal Brexit, the British Pound got an additional boost following the release of upbeat UK macro releases, showing that the economy expanded by 0.3% in July as compared to 0.1% expected and a flat reading in the previous month. It is worth reporting that the UK Parliament last Wednesday passed legislation and took control of the Brexit agenda, which would require PM Johnson to ask the European Union (EU) to delay Brexit for three months beyond October 31 if a new deal is not achieved by the deadline.

Upbeat UK data adds to Brexit optimism

Adding to this, an unexpected upturn in the UK manufacturing/industrial production for July, coupled with better-than-expected goods trade balance figures remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major. This coupled with the comments by the UK PM Boris Johnson, saying that we will bring forward other ideas to address the complexity of the Irish border and that a Brexit deal can be done by 18 October added to the recent optimism and further collaborated to the pair's positive move. Meanwhile, the intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the US Dollar, which continued benefitting from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upbeat comments on Friday and a follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields.



With Monday's key UK macro data out of the way and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, bulls are likely to take a brief pause and look forward to another vote on a motion on whether to hold an early election for a fresh impetus. Nevertheless, the recent positive Brexit-related developments might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for an extension of the pair's recent strong recovery move from multi-year lows - sub-1.2000 level set earlier this month.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the intraday turnaround from a descending trend-line resistance breakpoint now turned support and acceptance above 50-day SMA paves the way for further near-term appreciating move further towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.2435-40 region.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged the 1.2270 region, below which the pair is likely to slide back towards testing the 1.2220-15 resistance-turned-support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.270 horizontal support ahead of the 1.2125-20 region.